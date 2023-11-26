WASHINGTON (DC News Now) –The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said four people were shot in Northwest D.C. in the early hours of Sunday.

MPD said it was dispatched to the 1600 block of 7th Street NW for a shooting.

When police arrived at the scene, they found two women who had been shot. They were both conscious and breathing. The women were transported to the hospital.

Police also learned two men were also shot. They had both walked into different hospitals to get treated for their injuries.