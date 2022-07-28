WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — police have now confirmed a fourth shooting in the 4300 block of Livingston road.

After responding to reports of gunfire Metro Police discovered two adult males and one female in critical conditions. Fire and EMS were called to the scene to perform life-saving procedures but were unsuccessful. At present Police have confirmed both adult males deceased and the adult female in critical condition at hospital.

The decedents have been identified as 19-year-old Ronald Brown, of Oxon Hill, MD, and 41-year-old Tijuan Wilson, of Southeast, DC.

MPD offers a reward of up to $25,000to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for each murder committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information can be submitted to the police department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.