WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Country musician, Frank Ray, Metropolitan Police Employee Assistance program clinical director, Dr. Beverly Anderson, and MPD Officer Stephen Benson joined us in the studio to talk about first responder mental health.

Frank Ray, a police officer turned Country music artist, started the campaign FRAY (First Responders Mental Clarity) to encourage first responders to be vulnerable and prioritize their mental health. As he tours around the nation, Ray makes it a point to visit a police station or firehouse to talk about the well-being of the first responders.

Both Dr. Anderson and Officer Copper stress the importance of addressing one’s mental health since first responders experience more violence in a week than most people do in a lifetime.

When officers get to a crime scene, they must process all of that information for their investigation, the victims, and the public before moving on to the next crime.

This constant of violence stays with them throughout their careers making it difficult for them to evaluate their mental health.

Officer Benson states he hopes first responders get the necessary tools and resources that they need so that post-traumatic stress may turn into post-traumatic growth.

For more information on the campaign check out, www.frayoc.org