WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two of Frederick County’s World War II veterans were honored on Wednesday by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron at the French Embassy in Washington, DC.

During the ceremony, 98-year-old Samuel Davis and 96-year-old Carl Felton were honored, amongst other honorees, with France’s highest honor, being declared knight in the Legion of Honor.

“In addition to what France did for the struggling American countries back to the years 1776 and beyond, the United States would not be here today with 50 states had not been France coming to our rescue,” said honoree Carl Felton.

The award is one of the highest awards you can receive.