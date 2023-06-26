WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Any adults who may be out in the District this July 4 could qualify for a free ride home.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) partnered with Lyft to continue their SoberRide program to help get people home safely on Independence Day.

Between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m., WRAP is offering codes for up to $15 off of a Lyft ride in the D.C. coverage area.

The codes will be posted on its website starting at 3 p.m. on July 4. Once you get yours, you can enter the code in the “Add Lyft Pass” option under the “Payment” tab on Lyft.

WRAP said that there will be a limited amount of these codes. You must be 21 or over to use SoberRide.