WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — You can hop on a free Metro ride on the evening of the 4th of July.

Officials said that all faregates will be open starting at 5 p.m. on July 4. If you’re getting on a train, you won’t need to bring your SmarTrip card.

Metro said that it will provide “frequent service” all day long and increase this service after 4 p.m. for crowds heading to fireworks and other celebrations.

If you’re headed out, Metro suggested planning your trip ahead of time.

“Customers should be prepared for longer lines to enter stations near the Mall after the fireworks, up to 60 minutes, and for crowding to occur. The Metro Transit Police Department may temporarily restrict entry to stations experiencing excessive crowding to prevent unsafe conditions on the platforms,” a release said.

Metro also advised riders headed to the National Mall to get off somewhere other than Smithsonian. The station will be “exit only” at 5 p.m. and “entry only” after 9 p.m. to help with overcrowding. Metro recommended the following stations as alternatives:

Foggy Bottom

Metro Center

Federal Triangle

Archives

Gallery Place

Judiciary Square

Union Station

L’Enfant Plaza Orange Line Silver Line Blue Line Yellow Line Green Line

Capitol South

Federal Center SW

Arlington Cemetery

Metro will be open from 7 a.m. until midnight.