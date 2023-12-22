WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it is looking for a French Bulldog that was taken at gunpoint in Southeast, D.C.

The armed robbery happened on Dec. 22 around 3 p.m. when the victim listed her dog for sale online. The suspect reached out to her to buy the dog. When they met up in the 3300 block of 14th Place, the suspects took the dog.

When the victim tried to get her dog back, one of the suspects took out a gun and threatened to shoot the victim.

The dog, Mocha, is a 1-year-old female with beige fur. She has a microchip and a fresh c-section scar on her stomach.

Anyone with information is asked to call (202) 727-9099. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the suspects involved.