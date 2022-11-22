WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Many who knew 18-year-old Akira Wilson said she had a bright future ahead of her, but that was taken away from her after a shooting Saturday night.

Her great uncle Anthony Muhammad said he will remember her “as an entrepreneur. She liked to sell things. She sold candy. She worked with her father on her food truck.”

Police said Wilson was killed just before 10 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn on First Street near Patterson Street NE. Investigators found her shot to death inside a room with the door ajar.

Mohammad said it was another senseless killing.

“Not just a young person, a female that was murdered for no reason, no cause, nothing,” Muhammad said.

“This world is hard. These people are not kind. They are not your friends,” said Toni Cole, Wilson’s mother.

Wilson was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest. She’ll never get to go to prom or graduation.

Students held a fundraiser in the school’s atrium on Monday to benefit her family.

“We have to stick together. We have to pray for her parents because this is such a tragic moment for them,” said Shannon Shorter, Wilson’s godmother.

“She was a forgiving person. She never… at all held grudges against anyone. She was the kindest person that would give you the shoes off of her feet,” Muhammad said.

“Akira was so loved. She was sweet. She didn’t deserve this, and we pray that justice be served,” Shorter said.

Police are now looking for a person of interest in the case, caught on surveillance video in the front lobby of the hotel.

If you have any information, call police at 202-727-9099 or send a tip via text to 50411.