WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The first court hearing for murder suspect Christopher Haynes was held on Friday, one day after a fugitive task force apprehended him after he spent seven weeks on the run from authorities.

Dressed in black and shackled at his hands and feet, Haynes looked straight ahead when he walked into a D.C. Superior Court. He was due back in court on Dec. 5 for a preliminary hearing.

Haynes escaped Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) custody on Sept. 6 when he overpowered two D.C. police officers during a handcuff exchange. Police officials said he was taken to George Washington University Hospital for treatment for an ankle injury.

His attorney, Nikki Lotze, said after the hearing that there is more to his escape than authorities have contended.

“I think that the facts that will come out with respect to the alleged escape will be very interesting,” she said. “So we’ll see if they charge it or not.”

As for the murder charges, Lotze added, “Mr. Haynes maintains his innocence and looks forward to resolving the matter.”

Haynes remained on the run for nearly two months. On Thursday, the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force tracked him to an apartment in Oxon Hill, Md.

Haynes was previously arrested in Manassas, Va., for D.C. charges that he killed 33-year-old Brent Hayward on Aug. 12.

The U.S. Attorney’s office of D.C., which handles prosecutions of District criminal cases, is expected to present what evidence it has against Haynes at the Dec. 5 hearing. Authorities said that’s also when the bond will be set.