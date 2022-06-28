GREATER D.C. REGION (DC News Now) — From planes to pandas or a poolside staycation, the DMV is home to free summer fun.

If aviation and decades-old artifacts sound exciting, head over to the Udvar-Hazy Center in Chantilly. Visitors are able to step back in time and let their imagination take flight.

“You can see gigantic aircraft and spacecraft, ranging from the concord supersonic to the space shuttle Discovery,” said Jeremy Kinney, chief curator at the center. “You can go to the overlook and see the work that’s taking place on artifacts from World War I, World War II, the 1920s, and spacecraft.”

If planes aren’t your thing, how about pandas? 45 minutes away in D.C., the Smithsonian National Zoo is celebrating these bears’ birthdays all summer long.

“2022 is the 50th anniversary of our work with giant pandas here,” said Bryan Amaral, senior curator. “We’re really excited about it. We’ve accomplished so many things, and we’re going to celebrate it throughout the summer.”

Zoo-goers can also grab dinner and a show. The zoo offers various food options, as well as a special limited-time performance from bird behaviorist Phung Lu and his exotic birds.

“Each segment has a different species, and we try to share different birds so there’s a different variety for everybody,” said Lu. “We want to explain the natural behaviors of these guys. The main goal is to make some connections with the people and the birds.”

The shows — offered at both 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily — offer educational opportunities for the kids. Lu says the birds show the crowd how to build a nest.

“We have kids volunteer by bringing them sticks. The bird grabs the sticks and flies back and builds their nest. It’s a fun interactive activity.”

Afterward, cool off across town at one of D.C. Parks and Recreations’ 22 pools and 32 splash parks. They also offer late-night events called “Late Night Hype” and “Late Night Drip,” with extended pool hours until 10 p.m. or midnight.

“Late Night Hype is similar to a carnival. From snow cones, to live performances, to moon bounces, it’s good old-fashioned, free family fun,” said Delano Hunter, director at D.C. Dept. of Park & Recreation.

All of these experiences are free, excluding some fees for parking. Whether you want to take flight, meet a furry friend, or chill out, there’s plenty to see in the DMV!