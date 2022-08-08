WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Hebrew Congregation said it will hold funeral services and sit Shiva for the sisters from Potomac, Md. who died in a house fire on Long Island, N.Y.

The funeral services for Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, ages 19 and 21, will begin at 11 a.m. on Aug. 8.

The sisters were vacationing with their parents and brother when the home where they were staying caught fire. The other members of the family survived.

The services will be available via livestream for members of the community who cannot make it to the service but would still like to be able to mourn the loss.

Shiva services will be held at the Julia Bindeman Suburban Center in Maryland, starting at 7 p.m.

The Shiva also will be livestreamed.

The family requested that all those attending take a rapid COVID-19 test before arriving and wear a mask at the funeral and Shiva. Anyone feeling unwell is asked to join via livestream.