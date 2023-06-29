WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The future of a Georgetown restaurant is uncertain after a two alarm fired ripped through the back of the building.

“You could see the flames coming up,” said Joan Todd, who walked by Ristorante Piccolo Thursday afternoon. “You could definitely taste it, smell it, it hit all of your sense.”

According to fire officials, the fire broke out in the early afternoon.

About 120 firefighters responded to the scene, with 20 to 25 trucks on scene. The fire was in the back roof of the building.

At one point, the roof collapsed leading to a mayday call.

“It looks like a close call to me. I’ve seen the section of the roof that collapsed, they were right there. I’m sure it was very scary for them,” said D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly. “We train on this. We practice what happens on a mayday. Our chiefs run through this on simulations and our members practice ways to get out.”

No firefighters were injured during the collapse. However, two firefighters did suffer minor .injuries while battle the flames.

What caused the fire is still unknown.

“I’m completely frustrated and more worried about my staff because this is their livelihood,” said Tony Kowkabi, the owner of Ristorante Piccolo.

Kowkabi said the restaurant is “his baby.” He’s owned the establishment for 36 years.

“Everyone keeps asking me, ‘what’s going to happen, what’s going to happen?’” he said, explaining that his main focus is on making sure his employees are okay. “Some of these people, they’ve been with me for 30 years. They’re like family.”

Patrons like Todd said seeing the damage was heartbreaking. She believes it’s a big loss for the Georgetown neighborhood.

“If you go into these restaurants you can see photographs of presidents and very important people that come this way. It’s part of people’s graduations and weddings,” said Todd.