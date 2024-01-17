MCLEAN, Va. (DC News Now) — The northern section of the George Washington Memorial Parkway reopened to traffic on Wednesday morning.

The National Park Service (NPS) closed that stretch of the parkway due to the winter weather that moved across the DMV earlier in the week.

NPS said drivers should stay alert while driving through the construction zone, watch for traffic signs, follow the 40-mph speed limit, expect delays, and think about other routes they can take.

Because of the weather, traffic will be down to one lane through the construction corridor both northbound and southbound.

Cars that weigh over 10,000 lbs. are not allowed to use the parkway.