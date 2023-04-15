WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now) — Some George Washington University police officers are closer to having a new tool to fight crime on campus–guns. Currently, they are not armed.

University President Dr. Mark Wrighton announce online on April 13, his intention to arm supervisory campus police officers to make the campus safer.

“Immediacy of response to life-threatening incidents is critical, but whenever weapons are involved, unarmed officers cannot respond and must rely instead on other armed law enforcement,” Wrighton said in the statement.

“As long as safety is the primary concern, then, we’re all good,” said Nate Fordham, a student.

Wrighton reflected on shootings on other campuses, including the University of Virginia, where three football players were killed on November 13, 2023. Three people died three months later during a shooting at Michigan State University.

“I think if it will keep students safe, then I’m sure they’re very well qualified,” said Diego Morris, another student who supports the plan.

Wrighton added only supervisory officers who complete specific training requirements, including specialized firearms training, will be armed. Still, some students say that’s not enough to ease concerns.

“I just want people to be safe, and I don’t think guns contribute to safety. That’s my take,” said student Jayden Bourne.

Others want Wrighton to reconsider his recommendation.

“You can’t really control somebody’s actions. You can’t control, or really gauge how somebody handles a situation,” said Kahari Crooms. “Tragedies happen when guns are involved.”

Protestors will gather at Kogan Plaza Monday, 1 p.m., to demonstrate the proposal.