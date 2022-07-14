WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now) — A new coffee shop with a cause has come to Georgetown.

Bitty & Beau’s, a franchise that originated in Wilmington, NC back in 2016, has arrived on M Street in the heart of D.C. It isn’t your typical coffee shop — the store employs those living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The franchise was created by Amy Ben Wright, who have three children living with disabilities. Their daughter has autism, and Bitty and Beau were born with down syndrome.

“With over 80% of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities unemployed nationwide, the Wrights believe that Bitty & Beau’s Coffee creates a path for people with disabilities to become more valued, accepted and included in every community,” reads their website.

The Georgetown location received a warm welcome on April 30 when they opened their doors. Hundreds of people from near and far lined the block, waiting to come inside for a cup. The franchise now has 26 locations in 12 states, employing roughly 200 workers.

The store held a hiring fair, receiving over 100 applications and hiring roughly 25 workers.

The Georgetown location has seen no shortage of customers since their opening. In just two and a half months, over 2,000 people have visited, placing a pin from where they were visiting from. Pins are placed on a giant map in store, expanding far beyond the United States to other countries.

It’s not hard to see why people love Bitty & Beau’s. Besides the delicious coffee, their mission is powerful. The staff aim to show people that those with disabilities can succeed in a work setting.

Bitty & Beau’s is open M-F from 8am-6pm.