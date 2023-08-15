Shadow from the lattice on dollar bills. The concept of prison, the penalty for money laundering, theft, crime and the penalty for tax evasion.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two restaurant owners pleaded guilty to evading more than $1.35 million in taxes and spending more than $738,000 in COVID-19 relief funds.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Gholam “Tony” Kowkabi, 63, and Karen Kowkabi, 64, of Vienna avoided paying taxes for their several restaurants in the D.C. area. They also stole from the emergency small business relief funds his Georgetown restaurant, Restorante Piccolo, received during the pandemic.

The couple owned and operated Restorante Piccolo in Georgetown since 1986, as well as a few other restaurants in Washington, D.C.

For 20 years, the Kowkabis amassed an unpaid tax balance of well over a million dollars. Gholam Kowkabi admitted to concealing assets and obscuring large sums of money he took from the businesses by purchasing property and making false entries in the businesses’ books and records in order to hide personal purchases.

From May 13, 2020, to July 27, 2021, Gholam Kowkabi obtained more than $1.6 million in COVID-19 relief funds. In his applications and loan agreements, he falsely promised that the proceeds would be used for business-related and eligible purchases. Instead, he used a portion of the funds for his and his family’s own enrichment.

As part of Gholam Kowkabi’s plea, he acknowledged spending the money on a waterfront condo in Ocean City, Maryland, as well as personal investments, family vacations and his child’s college tuition.

Gholam Kowkabi pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion. These charges could cause him to spend decades in prison and face financial penalties.

Karen Kowkabi pleaded guilty to five counts of willfully failing to pay taxes, which carries a sentence of one year, plus financial penalties.

Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for Dec. 1.