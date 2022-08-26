WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An iconic Georgetown restaurant has become the victim of several eggings recently. Customers are the ones getting hit and employees are egg-pressing their frustration.

The manager tells us an egging just two nights ago is the latest in a string of at least 10 incidents in recent months.

Martin’s Tavern is known for being where JFK proposed to Jackie O but lately it’s been where customers are forced to dodge flying eggs before they can sit down for a nice meal.

“I’ve been dealing (with) this from I guess since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Alejandro Villanueva, manager of Martin’s Tavern.

He says it’s happened at least 10 times to people dining outside.

“They were going sometimes driving a car and other times drving like a motorcycle and they’re throwing eggs,” Villanueva said.

Julia Heimlich, one of the producers at DC News Now, is the latest victim.

Wednesday night she was celebrating her birthday with her family outside the tavern when she saw a flash of light and then felt something on her arm. When she looked down she saw the yellow yolk and eggshells on the ground. Her sister caught a glimpse of a car speeding off.

“I asked my colleagues around the corner even M Street I asked the Thunderburger, Bodega, they recall it never happens on their properties,” Villanueva said.

Villanueva doesn’t know why it keeps happening at the tavern.

“It’s very unpolite, you know?” Villanueva said. “Why are you buying egss just to throw on people?”

Julia was able to laugh it off and snap a picture with Villanueva but it’s no laughing matter.

The restaurant just installed security cameras a couple days ago and they should have caught this most recent egging on camera.

“I’m going to get those guys once we have the cameras,” Villanueva said.

As of Friday, no police report was filed.