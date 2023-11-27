WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Georgetown Business Improvement District said big gains were made in the neighborhood, despite businesses calling it quits across the District.

“We are seeing a tremendous number of businesses opening,” said Faith Broderick, Economic Development Director with the Georgetown BID.

According to the BID, 55 new businesses opened in Georgetown this year and more than 35 businesses have signed leases with opening dates set in 2024. The organization said retail vacancy rates are now back to pre-pandemic levels.

The news comes as businesses district-wide have struggled to keep their doors open due to inflation, an increase in crime and the rising cost of labor.

Earlier this month Bar Deco in Chinatown closed, Brine Oyster closed on H Street and Buttercream Bakeshop in Shaw announced plans to close at the end of the year.

“I think there’s been a ton of depressing news about the state of retail and the state of crime,” said Broderick. “We’re just feeling incredibly fortunate that we are surrounded by a ton of retail openings and restaurants opening and folks that really seem to be investing in the community.”

Broderick said the BID has invested heavily in outdoor dining and making the area more walkable.

“I think that’s added more eyes on the street, which has given a longer day life for our customers. So people are on the streets all hours of the day in a very positive way which makes the neighborhood feel safe and vibrant at every point of time,” she said.

Visitors to Georgetown are expected to hit 12 million by the end of the year, which is still down compared to the roughly 14 million annual visitors pre-pandemic, according to the BID.

New investments to the area include three new hotels and five residential projects.