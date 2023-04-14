WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you are looking for a fun activity, you may want to check out the Metropolitan Beer Trail. It links 11 bars and breweries in Northeast DC and rewards you when you check in.
Sherri Cunningham with the NoMa Business Improvement District said 11 breweries and bars are participating:
- Andy’s Pizza & Beer Garden
- City-State Brewing Co.
- Crooked Run Fermentation DC
- Dew Drop Inn
- Highbinder Bar at Alamo Drafthouse
- Lost Generation Brewing Company
- Metrobar
- Red Bear Brewing Co.
- Right Proper Brewing Company
- Wunder Garten
- The Eleanor