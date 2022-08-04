School bag. Backpack with supplies for school on the background of black blackboard. Copy space for text.

WASHINGTON, DC (WDCW) — Getting ready for back to school. Mayor Bowser announced on Tuesday that the District will be hosting back-to-school events across the District for the month of August.

A Book Bag and Swag School Supply Drive will be happening in the District for the month of August. You can help supply a classroom by purchasing items on your favorite teacher’s amazon wish list. According to the mayor’s office donations are requested by Friday, August 19th.

Happening today, ready for the Pre-K Online Workshop. This will be a virtual session that will offer an overview of the dc public school program. This weekend we will have two events. Both will be happening on Saturday.

The First English Learners’ Back to School Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at mac-far-land middle school. The climb and connect bookbag giveaway is at Randle Highlands Elementary School from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Here are the future events:

10th Annual Bellevue Back to School Bash-

Monday, August 8, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Neighborhood Library

115 Atlantic Street SW

2nd Annual Public Safety Back 2 School Event Kick-off

Thursday, August 11, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Columbia Heights Educational Campus

3101 16th Street NW

School Supplies Giveaway at Takoma Rec Center

Friday, August 12, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Takoma Recreation Center

300 Van Buren Street NW

Ricardo Duren Backpack Giveaway at Brentwood Rec Center

Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Brentwood Recreation Center

2311 14th Street NE

Public Safety Back to School Event

Friday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Columbia Heights Village

2900 14th Street NW

Back to school with GoDigital

Monday, August 15, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library

901 G Street NW

DCPS Back to School Town Hall

Thursday, August 18, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

RSVP on Facebook to watch online.

Edgewood – Back to School/Summer Closeout

Thursday, August 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Edgewood Creation Center

300 Evarts Street NE

Educator Meet & Greet at Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

Friday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library

3160 16th Street NW

8th Annual Chuck Brown Day

Saturday, August 20, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (backpack giveaway starts at 1:00 p.m.)

Chuck Brown Memorial Park

2901 20th Street NE

King-Greenleaf Backpack Giveaway

Friday, August 26, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

King-Greenleaf Recreation Center

201 N Street SW

Roving Leader Backpack Giveaway at Kennedy Rec Center

Saturday, August 27, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Kennedy Recreation Center

1401 7th Street NW

Annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Oxon Run Park

1200 Mississippi Avenue SE

Public Safety Back to School Event

Tuesday, August 30, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Cedar Gardens, 1510 Butler Street, NW

Welcome Back to School Event at Petworth Library

Tuesday, August 30, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Petworth Neighborhood Library

4200 Kansas Avenue NW

Schools will begin in the District on August 30.