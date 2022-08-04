WASHINGTON, DC (WDCW) — Getting ready for back to school. Mayor Bowser announced on Tuesday that the District will be hosting back-to-school events across the District for the month of August.
A Book Bag and Swag School Supply Drive will be happening in the District for the month of August. You can help supply a classroom by purchasing items on your favorite teacher’s amazon wish list. According to the mayor’s office donations are requested by Friday, August 19th.
Happening today, ready for the Pre-K Online Workshop. This will be a virtual session that will offer an overview of the dc public school program. This weekend we will have two events. Both will be happening on Saturday.
The First English Learners’ Back to School Fair runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will be at mac-far-land middle school. The climb and connect bookbag giveaway is at Randle Highlands Elementary School from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Here are the future events:
- 10th Annual Bellevue Back to School Bash-
Monday, August 8, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Bellevue/William O. Lockridge Neighborhood Library
115 Atlantic Street SW
- 2nd Annual Public Safety Back 2 School Event Kick-off
Thursday, August 11, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Columbia Heights Educational Campus
3101 16th Street NW
- School Supplies Giveaway at Takoma Rec Center
Friday, August 12, 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Takoma Recreation Center
300 Van Buren Street NW
- Ricardo Duren Backpack Giveaway at Brentwood Rec Center
Saturday, August 13, 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Brentwood Recreation Center
2311 14th Street NE
- Public Safety Back to School Event
Friday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Columbia Heights Village
2900 14th Street NW
- Back to school with GoDigital
Monday, August 15, 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
901 G Street NW
- DCPS Back to School Town Hall
Thursday, August 18, 5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
RSVP on Facebook to watch online.
- Edgewood – Back to School/Summer Closeout
Thursday, August 18, 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Edgewood Creation Center
300 Evarts Street NE
- Educator Meet & Greet at Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library
Friday, August 19, 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Mt. Pleasant Neighborhood Library
3160 16th Street NW
- 8th Annual Chuck Brown Day
Saturday, August 20, 2:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (backpack giveaway starts at 1:00 p.m.)
Chuck Brown Memorial Park
2901 20th Street NE
- King-Greenleaf Backpack Giveaway
Friday, August 26, 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
King-Greenleaf Recreation Center
201 N Street SW
- Roving Leader Backpack Giveaway at Kennedy Rec Center
Saturday, August 27, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Kennedy Recreation Center
1401 7th Street NW
- Annual Community Day Health and Wellness Fair 2022
Saturday, August 27, 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Oxon Run Park
1200 Mississippi Avenue SE
- Public Safety Back to School Event
Tuesday, August 30, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Cedar Gardens, 1510 Butler Street, NW
- Welcome Back to School Event at Petworth Library
Tuesday, August 30, 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Petworth Neighborhood Library
4200 Kansas Avenue NW
Schools will begin in the District on August 30.