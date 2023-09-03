WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Giant Food store said it will be removing many national brand health and beauty care items and replacing them with private label brands at their Alabama Avenue store in Southeast D.C.

“The retail theft that we are experiencing across our market area is a problem that affects all of us, limiting product availability, creating a less convenient shopping experience, and, most critically, placing our associates and customers in harm’s way,” said Jon Arons,

the Communications and Community Relations Manager for Giant Food.

Giant Food said it has also started a receipt review policy at its Alabama Avenue store in an attempt to reduce the high levels of product theft that have become very costly for the company.

“We need to be able to run our stores safely and profitably, and we take these responsibilities seriously. None of the tactics we deploy is the ultimate solution to the problem we face, but we continue to invest in efforts that will improve safety for our associates and customers and reduce theft,” said Arons.

According to the company, employees will be stationed at store exits to check receipts as customers leave.

“We know these changes are disruptive for everyone, and we would prefer to avoid putting these measures in place. Unfortunately, we are in a position where these steps are necessary,” said Arons.