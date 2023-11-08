WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Panda fans from all over the country gathered outside the Smithsonian National Zoo to say goodbye to 3 giant pandas Wednesday morning.

The Pandas were scheduled to leave November 8 via Dulles Airport and return to China.

For more than 50 years the Smithsonian National Zoo and the Conservation Biology Institute have cared for and studied the pandas.

The zoo team has made breakthroughs in healthcare, disease treatment, and reproductive science for the pandas.

After more than 25 years on the endangered species list, pandas have been downgraded to ‘vulnerable.’