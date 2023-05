WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Celebrating Mom! Mother’s Day is this Sunday and what better way to show mom you care than with a one-of-a-kind gift?

Lucia Pinto from LuLuMake stopped by our DC News Now studio to teach us how to make a special gift you can make for Mom.

For more information check out LuLuMake’s instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lulu__make/?hl=en