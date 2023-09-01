WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A judge said Friday that a 16-year-old girl accused of stabbing another girl to death as they fought over sweet and sour dipping sauce from McDonald’s will remain in custody.

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said the 16-year-old fought with Naima Liggon and another person near 14th and U streets NW on Sunday, Aug. 28.

Liggon, 16, and the girl accused of killing her were friends from Waldorf, Md.

Naima Liggon with her mother (Naima Liggon’s family)

Investigators said the girls, along with three other people, met in Maryland and headed to D.C. for a party. After leaving the party, they went to a McDonald’s, which is located at the intersection in Northwest. The group left the restaurant.

MPD said the fight amongst the group members started inside their car and that it centered around the sweet and sour dipping sauce. The fight continued outside the car. Police said the 16-year-old stabbed Liggon, then stabbed her again after the fight, itself, ended and Liggon was getting back into the car.

In court Friday, the defense said the 16-year-old girl did not want to harm Liggon, intentionally, and told the judge that Liggon and the other person involved in the fight punched the 16-year-old first. It added that the 16-year-old girl was trying to back away from the situation when they punched her.

The defense contended that it was a case of self defense, and a strong one. It also pointed out that the 16-year-old, who is homeschooled by her mother, listens to family and has as job.

The prosecution argued it was clear Liggon did not have a weapon and that the 16-year-old pursued her when Liggon was in the back of the car, stabbing Liggon there.

Naimi Liggon, 15, of Waldorf, MD died following a stabbing during the early morning hours of August 27.

The judge denied the defense’s motion and ordered that a psychiatric and psychosocial evaluation of the 16-year-old take place.

The judge set a trial date of October 12.