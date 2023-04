WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — MPD said a girl was shot on Sunday afternoon in Southeast D.C.

Police said they were dispatched to the 2700 Block of Douglass Place for a confirmed shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a girl who had been shot. They said she was conscious and breathing.

Police said the shooting appeared to have happened in the 1500 block of Shippen Lane. They believe the child was driven to the 2700 block of Douglass Place.