WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A girl was taken to a hospital Sunday evening after police said she was shot in D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that a car arrived at a firehouse on the 1500 block of C St. SE around 9:20 p.m. A girl in the car had been shot.

Fire and EMS took her to a nearby hospital. MPD said that she was in “critical condition.”

Police said that the girl was riding in a car in the 3700 block of Hayes St. NE when she was shot.