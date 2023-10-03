WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — “It just breaks my heart to hear how many families had to bury their loved ones,” said Jawanna Hardy, founder of Guns Down Friday.

Hardy is referencing the recent gun violence in D.C. as the city has surpassed 200 homicides. She said D.C. is resource-heavy but not reaching the kids who need those resources.

“When you go to the average kid, that’s struggling,” Hardy said. “You ask them, what program are you in? What did you do this summer? They’ll say ‘nothing.'”

Hardy said her method is working to keep kids off the streets through intense mentorship for those affected by gun violence and making sure kids are in after-school programs.

“Sometimes it’s just an Uber ride to school because they’re afraid to walk to school,” Hardy said. “Sometimes it’s just somebody just being there, just picking up the phone saying, ‘did you eat today? How you doing?'”

Hardy said the Cure the Streets model piloted by the D.C. Office of Attorney General isn’t working.

“The Cure model is to send violence interrupters into communities,” Hardy said. “It doesn’t make sense to get $1,000,000 to end gun violence and none of it goes directly to a family.”

Marcelles Queen works with Hardy often and runs his own nonprofit called Representation for the Bottom.

“I take high risk that I know for a fact has the potential of getting into a situation or committing a crime and I try to plug them in so that the most programs that make sense,” Queen said. “If I keep them out the way and always doing something, then the likelihood of them to offend is very low.”

Queen said he has been shot, spent time in prison and is trying to keep kids away from this path.

“At first they feel like they’re rugged, like, ‘Oh, don’t talk to me. Leave me alone.’ And then when I break them down, I start noticing, these other problems that’s going on. It’s household problems. It’s school problems,” Queen said. “If you don’t break them down to the point to see the agitation factors, then you’re not gonna really understand or you’re not going to be able to stop crime.”

Queen said he acts as a father figure to many teens, focusing his attention on small groups.

“There’s not a lot of men in households and they’re [the youth] just kind of feeling out things and following other people and doing reckless stuff,” Queen said. “As a man, I keep all reinforcing guidance. I’m like, ‘Hey, did you go to school? What’s up? Do you need something? What do you need?'”

Hardy said laws do need to change to hold kids more accountable.

“There’s no reason someone is locked up for killing someone, they’re back home the same day or the next day,” Hardy said.

She says it takes a comprehensive approach to keep everyone safe, but she believes organizations being given money aren’t being held accountable.

“What I’m seeing on the ground is tough and these kids are just not being taken care of,” Hardy said.