WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for multiple men who stole property and cash from a business in Northwest D.C.

The group entered the business at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10. Police have not stated whether they brandished weapons.

The group stole merchandise and cash from a register before fleeing in a black Hyundai Elantra, last seen displaying a DC tag of JD77704.

The business is located in the 4800 block of MacArthur Boulevard, Northwest. A surveillance camera captured images of the group as well as their vehicle.

(DC MPD)

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call police at (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 5041