WASHINGTON (DC News Now) The Inspector General for the General Services Administration (GSA) is going to announce a review of the decision to relocate the FBI headquarters to Maryland over Virginia, sources confirmed to DC News Now

Virginia’s congressional delegation asked the Office of Acting Inspector General Robert Erickson earlier this month to look into the controversial choosing of Greenbelt, Md. as the future home of the FBI headquarters over a site in Virginia.

In a letter to Acting Inspector General Robert Erickson, the 11-member delegation requested an investigation “into the serious concerns” revealed by FBI Director Christopher Wray about the selection process.

The director claimed that a GSA official with ties to the owner of the Greenbelt property rejected a three-person panel’s recommendation of Springfield, Va. as the best location.

“Throughout the site selection deliberations, GSA suppressed, dismissed and overrode the judgment and recommendation of career officials from GSA and the FBI,” the members wrote. “This has led the director of the FBI to take the extraordinary step of calling into question the fairness and transparency in the process and the GSA’s failure to adhere to its own site selection plan.”

Maryland officials, who have not been told of the inspector general decision, repeatedly stated that the process was legitimate and that Wray unfairly impugned the reputation of the former GSA employee.

This move by the Virginia delegation sets up a showdown between the two states over who takes the FBI from its dilapidated building in D.C. that many complain is crumbling. It also raises concern in Congress if members will support funding for the $3 billion project with serious questions about the process.

Maryland and Virginia have been battling for 14 years for the rights to the FBI headquarters with each declaring it had the most affordable sites for taxpayers.