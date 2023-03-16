WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was looking for three people who were involved in robbing a student who was walking to school Thursday morning at gunpoint.

MPD said it received a number of calls about gunfire outside of Calvin Coolidge High School, located at 6315 5th St. NW.

Officers said a four-door black Infiniti pulled up to the student. One of the three people who were inside it got out of the car with a gun and demanded items from the student, including his jacket. The person got back in the car, and it left.

At some point during the course of the robbery, the gun went off. Police believed the gunfire was unintentional and that the person with the weapon did not shoot towards the student or the school.