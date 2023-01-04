WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Just four days into the new year, DC police were investigating two gun-related homicides — including a teenage boy’s death — and multiple people who were hurt in shootings. Local leaders are fed up with the surging gun violence.

Ward 5’s new councilmember Zachary Parker was frustrated and worried by the early surge in violence and has this warning.

“If we don’t do something fast, we’re gonna see another bloody year and that is unacceptable,” Parker warned.

Metropolitan Police have already responded to three other gun-related incidents this year and voiced their concern in a press conference Wednesday morning.

“Any loss of life is tragic. We’ve been very descriptive in our emotions behind that. We will continue as an agency to work with our partners to make sure that we are working to prevent crime, but also there has to be some accountability in the system,” a representative of MPD said.

Councilmember Parker says ending gun violence goes beyond more funding and increased police presence. He explained that while there is already a violence prevention strategy in place, there is more to be done. He also believes there needs to be more coordination around crime data usage so the proper resources can be targeted in the hotspots across our wards to prevent crime before it happens.

“What we also are seeing I think, are the consequences of communities being disrupted by gentrification and building and development,” Parker said. “While development is not always bad, we know that communities need support and that starts with housing and food, education, and mental health resources, especially coming out of the pandemic.”

Parker also says the police department, the attorney general’s office, and other violence prevention groups in the city need to be more unified.

“While there is some coordination, they’re not working in tandem, always they’re not always sharing information,” Parker said. “I would like to see them under one roof under one agency with much more coordination to be able to target violent crime where it’s happening.”

Neighbors are frustrated too, but they’re even more afraid. Eric Lewis broke down in tears recounting the recent violence in his neighborhood near Georgia Avenue. He says he’s tired of the violence. Patriece Jones also fears for not only her own safety but also the safety of her son. She says he’s no longer allowed to walk to a dollar store close to their home after dark.

“It’s traumatizing not knowing if your kid is going to make it home from school,” Jones said.

All of this violence has come on the heels of a newly appointed Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice. DC News Now did reach out to her for a comment about this surge in violence but has not yet heard back. However, Metropolitan Police say they’ve already worked with Lindsey Appiah over the last few years during her time as Chief of Staff to her previous Deputy Mayor Chris Geldart so they already have a working relationship with her.