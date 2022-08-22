WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District said they are searching for a man who shot another man on F Street SE on Friday, Aug. 19.

Around 4:20 a.m. that day, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 4400 block of F St. SE. There, they found a man who had been shot. Medics took the man to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

MPD released pictures of the accused shooter, including one that shows him holding a gun.

Detectives asked anyone who believes they can identify the man pictured in the surveillance photo to call (202) 727-9099 or text the tip line at 50411. They are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.