WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — George Washington University announced on Wednesday that they will no longer be using the Colonials moniker. A statement said that “given the division among the community about the moniker, it can no longer serve its purpose as a name that unifies.”

Officials expect a new name to be introduced by the 2023-24 academic year. They will be working with the university’s community to find their new name.

The review of this old name began in November of 2019 when a task force was created to look into the “Colonials” name, which had already been a topic of discussion among community members.

“Ultimately, we determined a new moniker would help support unity in our community. I am thankful for and proud of the committee’s hard work,” Mary Cheh, chair of the Special Committee on the Colonials Moniker and Elyce Zenoff Research Professor of Law, said in a report from the committee.

A release from the university said that some of the next steps include partnering with a firm and establishing a committee with university leaders, alumni, faculty and students.

More information can be found here. Any feedback can be submitted here.