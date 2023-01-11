WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — From bare shelves to staffers stocking the aisles, Walmart on H Street has seemingly rebounded from its refrigeration malfunction earlier this week. Some have called the incident a one-off issue, while other shoppers say the lack of food is a consistent problem and wonder why their store isn’t as stocked as others in the District.

Shoppers have mixed feelings about the Walmart on H Street after a refrigeration malfunction had shelves empty for what some say were weeks.

Jon Mehalic explains he only shops at the Georgia Avenue Walmart even though the H Street store is closer to his home in Foggy Bottom. He explains the store’s refrigeration has gone out at least 4 times in the last 5 months and seemingly never has enough stock of a variety of food items.

“Unfortunately, they have a routine habit of their refrigerated section shutting down. That’s the majority of the store: the freezer section,” Mehalic explained “So I travel almost twice the distance to come here to this [Georgia Avenue] Walmart to get what I need.”

A spokesperson from Walmart told DC News Now they were alerted of the malfunction on Sunday. They explained that repairs were ongoing despite concerned calls on Sunday. Crews were sent to the store on Monday and finished repairs later that day. But some shoppers say the lack of food at that location is nothing new

One shopper explained to DC News Now reporter Katie Rhee that she would never shop at the H Street Walmart and would rather travel to other stores like the Riggs Road or Georgia Avenue stores.

She expressed her frustration that the store never seems to be fully stocked like the other locations and says people in the h street corridor should not have to travel to get what they need at an affordable price.

Donnell Wade consistently shops at the H Street Walmart but says the refrigeration system went down before Christmas. He explained that he was given no guidance or explanation by Walmart staff. He also highlighted that there are few affordable grocery store options in the H Street corridor had to find a new store to grocery shop at until learning the h street store’s refrigeration system had been fixed.

Other shoppers say this is not the norm for their store and believe the lack of stock could be a result of the malfunction. One shopper explained that she has never seen the store as empty as it is currently but the store is normally around 80 percent stocked.

There were claims by shoppers that spoke with DC News Now that the H Street Walmart’s refrigeration malfunction is not the first incident at that store. DC News Now has reached out to Walmart for a history of those incidents but has not heard back yet.