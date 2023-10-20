WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The District of Columbia Board of Education (DCBOE) said hackers possibly accessed its voter roll during the breach in early October.

The DCBOE said it became aware of the hack on Oct. 5. The hacking group RansomVC claimed to have breached its records and got access to 600,000 lines of U.S. voter data, including D.C. voter records.

On Friday, DCBOE learned that the hackers may have gotten access to the full voter roll. This includes personal identifiable information, such as partial social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, birthdays and contact information.

DCBOE said it was not aware if or when the files were accessed — or how many, if any, voter records were accessed, according to a news release.

It said it would reach out to all registered voters out of caution.

The situation was still being investigated as of Friday.