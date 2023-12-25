WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hanukkah ended on Dec. 15, but the celebration continued at Ivy and Coney on Christmas Night as Jews gathered for the annual “Chinese Food and Movie” event.

The celebration includes using the “shotnorah” (take off of menorah) filled with Manischewitz wine. Patrons also feasted on Chinese food, following in the myth that Jewish people pack Chinese restaurants on Christmas.

The event started five years ago as a way to give local Jews something else to do on the holiday, and also celebrate Hanukkah.

“It started as a little joke that started on our friends on the block that used to have a Christmas pop up those wildly successful,” said Josh Saltzman, a co-owner of Ivy and Coney. “But we got to have somewhere for the chosen people, our Jewish friends, to go.”

Members of the Jewish community have appreciated it ever since.

“I’m Jewish. There’s usually nothing fun to do on Christmas for me,” said Emily Roe. “I get to come here and be with other Jewish people and have the best time. It’s awesome.”

The bar showed football and basketball games, along with movies from the “Die Hard” series with Bruce Willis.