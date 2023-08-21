WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Asia Trail keepers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute celebrated giant panda Xiao Qi Ji’s third birthday at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat.

Xiao Qi Ji enjoying his cake.

Credit: Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute

At about 9 a.m., animal care staff presented Xiao Qi Ji with a special panda-friendly fruitsicle cake made by the Zoo’s Department of Nutrition Science.

The multi-tiered cake and “3” topper were made using frozen diluted apple and pineapple juices.

The treat was “frosted” with a mixture of mashed sweet potatoes, mashed carrots and honey.

Zookeepers decorated the tiers with apples, sweet potatoes, carrots, and bamboo sprigs.

This will be Xiao Qi Ji’s last birthday in D.C. He and his parents, 25-year-old Tian Tian and 25-year-old Mei Xiang will leave the Zoo by December.

A giant farewell celebration called “Panda Palooza” will be held at the Zoo from Sept. 23 to Oct. 1.