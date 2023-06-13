WASHINGTON, (DC News Now) — Want to try something different this summer? Why not try a Panamanian cookout?

Chef Yadira Stamp visited our DC News Now studio to teach us how to whip up some tasty Panamanian dishes that would be great for any backyard cookout.

Chef Stamp displayed small and easy-to-make Panamanian favorites such as Carimañolas, mango BBQ wings, empanadas, beet potato salad, and Raspadura Con Naranja y Limon.

Carimañolas or yuca fritters, are a torpedo shaped cousin to the empenada. They are made from boiled and mashed yuca, stuffed with meat, and fried.

If you’d like to try Panamanian food in the district and don’t have a grill, you can visit Esencias Panamenas. In addition to dine-in service, they also offer catering, pickup, and delivery.