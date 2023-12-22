WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — To ring in the new year, Metrorail hours are being extended on New Year’s Eve.

Metro will be running modified service hours during the holidays. Red Line construction will still continue with express and local shuttle buses replacing it.

During the holidays, rail service will follow these hours:

Christmas Eve: 7 a.m. to midnight

Christmas Day: 7 a.m. to midnight

New Year’s Eve: 7 a.m. to 2 a.m.

New Year’s Day: 7 a.m. to midnight

Between Dec. 22 to Dec. 24, trains will run every eight to 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle, and every eight to 10 minutes between Union Station and Glenmont.

From Dec. 25 to Dec. 30. trains will run every eight to 10 minutes between Shady Grove and Dupont Circle and every 10 to 12 minutes between Gallery Place and Glenmont.

Green and Yellow lines will still be running through Gallery Place. The Blue, Orange and Silver lines will still be serving the Metro Center, but 11th, G, 13th and G street entrances will be closed until Dec. 30. Gallery Place’s 9th and G streets entrances will be closed from Dec. 22 to Dec. 24.

MetroAccess customers can still travel on the holidays but subscription trips will be cancelled. Customers should make separate reservations to travel online or by calling (301) 562-5360.

Parking will be free at all Metro-owned parking garages and lots on the holidays.

For more information, click here.