WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Monday that a health care worker is accused of the sexual abuse of a patient that took place in December 2022.

MPD said Titus Sunday Okechukwu, 62, of Cheverly, Md. faces a charge of Second-degree Sexual Abuse of a Patient as a result of the allegation against him.

MPD said the abuse took place between Dec. 26, 2022 and Dec. 27, 2022 at a location in the 200 block of 7th St. NE.

Police said they arrested Okechukwu on Friday, March 24.