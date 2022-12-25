WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The saying we usually hear this time of year is “Home for the holidays.” One local church in the District is trying to ensure that rings true this Christmas for people experiencing homelessness.

Members of the 4th Street Friendship Seventh-Day Adventist Church spread joy and holiday cheer by opening their doors and serving Christmas breakfast to people experiencing homelessness in the District.

“This is a blessing,” Levi S. exclaimed. “They have socks, gloves, hats, sweaters, nice food, you know, nice warm food.”

While the church operates the soup kitchen every Sunday, this time, it had a holiday twist. People were treated to new clothes and jackets as well as some Christmas carols while they ate. One of the attendees, John Hill, described the breakfast as a place of good food and good love.

“It’s good to come in and get something to eat, come out of the cold, and be with good people,” Hill said. “I mean, it’s a sad time of year to be out and not with your family but I think that god’s good all the time and it’s good that there are more people out there to help us.”

The holiday breakfast was also a collaborative effort between community organizations. Members from the Maryland chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club arrived bright and early to start cooking breakfast and packing to-go boxes.

Club President Jeffrey “Shorty airborne” Freeland explained that the mission of the club is more than just riding motorcycles, but rather helping out in the community.

“We arrive here at 6 o’clock and we start cooking at six,” Freeland said. “What makes us feel the best, what makes us feel like we’re really doing our job, in terms of serving this community, is coming out on holidays like this, you know, helping bring people in from the cold so they can get a good hot meal.”

Members of the church also volunteered as they do every Sunday but were more than willing to spend their Christmas morning helping out with the breakfast.

“It’s a wonderful tradition here and as you can see through in there, everybody is so happy,” Rocky Twyman, a spokesperson for the church, explained. “We want them to feel at home and whatever we can do to facilitate that, we are always happy.”

Others who received a hot meal and new clothes say they’re grateful for the kindness this holiday season.

“The warmth of the people around, it keeps me warm,” James Butler explained. “It’s like being with family. You see, most of my family has passed away, so it’s like being with another family but it’s not like you’re all alone.”