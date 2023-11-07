WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Time in a Georgetown store brought a woman face to face with a television icon and Hollywood legend.

Laurie Collins was at L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates when Henry Winkler walked into the business on Wisconsin Avenue NW.

Winkler, who might be best known for playing the character of Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the sitcom Happy Days, has dozens of other acting credits to his name, including roles on Barry, Parks and Recreation, and Royal Pains.

Actor Henry WInkler takes a selfie in Georgetown on Nov. 6, 2023 (Laurie Collins)

Collins, who shared a selfie she took with Winkler on her X account, told DC News Now:

He was strolling in Georgetown with his wife they stopped in to buy chocolates in L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates. He was absolutely cordial. I asked him for a picture and he took my phone and took the pictures for me! Laurie Collins

The picture, which she posted Monday afternoon, had nearly 25,000 views and several hundred likes around the same time on Tuesday.