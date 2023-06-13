WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Celebrations are underway for many parts of the DMV as Juneteenth approaches. People will be able to participate as each county has its own selection of events. There will be a variety of enjoyable activities, tasty food and beverages, live performances, Black-owned businesses, and history about the African-American heritage from speakers to panel discussions.

D.C.

The R&B Bar Crawl (2100 14th St. NW) Juneteenth Weekend

Saturday, June 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cost: $10 to $20

Visitors can check out the bars and clubs that are all within walking distance from each other along the U Street corridor. There are at least 7 popular U Street Bars and Clubs to hop to, All Day drink specials, 7 DJs spinning songs from back in the day to current hits and a Live R&B Band. Group Discount tickets are available too.

Artbae (640 Rhode Island Ave. NE) Chocolate City Juneteenth Art Market

Saturday, June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

The Chocolate City-themed pop-up party highlights the history and legacy of D.C.’s central Black culture, power, and identity through the arts. There will be more than 15 local artisans and vendors, live art and body painting, graffiti demonstrations, chalk illustrations, food and drinks trucks, cocktails, beer tasting, and more.

Bread For the City & Mema’s Popups (1700 Good Hope Rd. SE) Juneteenth for the City

Saturday, June 17 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free Entry

The event will have various Black-owned businesses that visitors can dine and shop from. There will also be various activities, arts and crafts, board games, music, live performances, and presentations on the history of Black Americans to enjoy.

NMAAHC (1400 Constitution Ave NW) Juneteenth Community Day

Saturday, June 17 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free, but registration is required for indoor activities

The museum will celebrate the history, art, and culture of Juneteenth. Visitors can explore gardening and the culinary arts, listen to stories and music, take part in crafts for all ages, and more. There will also be a guided tour focused on the museum’s design and architecture.

Anacostia Community Museum (1901 Fort Place SE) Juneteenth Freedom Celebration

Monday, June 19 from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

The museum brings back its Juneteenth Festival with a daylong celebration. Visitors will experience many live music performances, Double Dutch, an Urban Gardening workshop, East of the River trivia, and more.

Maryland

Mount Rainier Community Members (3500 Perry St. Mt Rainier) Juneteenth Family Festival

Friday, June 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Organized by the Juneteenth Family Celebration Committee, the event will have throwback family games, live entertainment, food trucks and vendors, and more.

Celebrate Annapolis Juneteenth Corporation (Annapolis City Dock and Bates Athletic Complex, 935 Spa Rd.) Juneteenth Parade and Festival

Saturday, June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

The parade will start at noon to celebrate Juneteenth with the community. After the parade, visitors can visit historic Annapolis to enjoy family activities, giveaways, live performances, food and vendors, and more.

Creative Suitland (4719 Silver Hill Rd. Hillcrest Heights) Juneteenth Arts and Cultural Festival

Saturday, June 17, and Sunday, June 18 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

On Saturday, visitors will get to attend the “The Art of Spiritual Liberation & Freedom” art gallery opening reception, live performances, “The Poppaw Queen Documentary” trailer screening, and panel discussions.

On Sunday, there will be a farmer’s market available with over 15 food trucks and vendors, poetry performances, a DJ set, and a community Drum Circle and Live Dance Performance. Visitors will also get to participate in the drum circle starting at 4 p.m.

UNESCO (413 Burck St., Frederick) Juneteenth Empowerment Resource Fair

Sunday, June 18 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join the fair organized by the US Federation of UNESCO Clubs, Centers, and Associations. There will also be an optional Juneteenth Empowerment Fund Banquet later in the day from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a fee of $50.00.

Suns of ReAwakening (Frederick’s Historic Mullinix Park W. All Saints St., Frederick) Juneteenth Freedom Festival

Saturday, June 17

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Join their sixth annual Juneteenth Freedom Festival with your family. Visitors will get to enjoy various live entertainment, guest speakers, and food.

Virginia

Douglass Community Center (407 E. Market St., Leesburg) Juneteenth celebration

Friday, June 16 from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

Join to get involved in the neighborhood and support the locally owned black businesses in Loudoun County. Visitors will get to enjoy food trucks and vendors, a live DJ, performances by local artists, a photo booth, an “Antwone Fisher” outdoor movie under the stars, and more. There will also be a tour of the newly renovated first African American High School.

Art Herdon (750 Center St., Herndon) Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Attend the line-up of activities available for all ages—proclamations, children’s activities, and history of Herndon’s emancipation. There will be live music performed by Carley Harvey DC’s Queen of the Blues and her band as well.

Stafford NAACP (550 Courthouse Rd.) Juneteenth celebration

Saturday, June 17 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Free entry

The Stafford County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) will return to Colonial Forge High School for its second Annual Juneteenth Commemoration and Celebration. There will be music, dancing, shopping, and more.

Carlyle House (121 N Fairfax St. Alexandria) Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 17 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Learn about the history of Juneteenth through hands-on activities, art, history, and poetry readings. Activities are among the planned offerings for the day commemorating Black Americans’ liberation.

WalkArlington (Towers Park 801 S. Scott St. Arlington) Juneteenth Black Heritage Walk

Sunday, June 18 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

Join a leader of the Black Heritage Museum of Arlington for a two-hour guided walk near Columbia Pike, visiting important sites like St. John’s Baptist Church and the Freedman’s Village Bridge to learn about the history of these locations.