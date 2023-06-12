WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’re a pet owner in the DMV it’s only a matter of time until you need grooming services.

We’ve compiled a list of the top-rated pet groomers on Google reviews near you to help keep your furry friends looking fresh.

WASHINGTON

District Dogs Navy Yard – Offering a full pet spa, daycare, and playpark; District Dogs Navy Yard, has it all. Get your pets groomed and pampered all in one place. Reviewers praised the receptive staff and competitive prices. They also accept cats.

Life of Riley DC – This doggy spa offers full-service grooming and boarding for your pets. Life of Riley will pick up your pets with their doggy Uber service and bring them to their state-of-the-art facility for grooming services and more. They also offer webcams accessible from their app Yourgi to keep an eye on your fur babies throughout the day. Reviewers praised the clean facilities and excellent staff. They also accept cats.

Patrick’s Pet Care – This spa and school offer training, walking, grooming, and holistic schooling for your pets. Reviewers praised the staff’s ability to handle nervous and shy pets. They also accept cats.

MARYLAND

GROOM! Salon – Specializing in dog grooming only, GROOM! The salon boasts professional quality grooming for select dog breeds. Reviewers praised the overall quality of grooming services offered and strong ownership.

Dawgs & Paws – Offering competitive grooming prices in Silver Spring, Dawgs & Paws is a full-service groomer that also offers doggy dental work. Reviewers praised their prices and friendly staff.

Petco Grooming – Nationwide pet emporium Petco is well known for being a one-stop-pet-shop, but in Laurel Md., they’ve amassed a strong reputation for grooming services. Reviews at this Petco praised the consistent quality and reasonable price.

VIRGINIA

The Muddy Mutt – A different kind of doggy spa, The Muddy Mutt offers self-serve and professional grooming. Self-service comes with aprons, ear cleaners, brushes, shampoo, and more to clean your pooch. They also offer full-service grooming from their professional staff.

From Head to Tail Grooming Spa – This award-winning grooming spa boasts cage-free services in Alexandria. Reviewers praised their attention to detail and friendly staff. They also accept cats.

Coco Clips Dog Grooming – Based in Vienna Va., Coco Clips is a professional grooming facility that boasts competitive prices and passion. Reviews praised the overall quality of services and staff.