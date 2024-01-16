WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Throughout the DMV, crews are working to clear roads of snow after a winters storm system moved across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

The District saw the most snow it’s had in almost 2 years.

The DC Department of General Services posted photos of its crews shoveling and salting sidewalks on the X platform. According to the post, crews prepared more than 400 locations for operation.

D.C.

Crews shoveling (DC Department of General Services)

Crews salting (DC Department of General Services)

The DC Department of Public Works posted photos of crews picking up trash from homes and businesses. The department said that trash collection was on time Tuesday. It also thanked the community for keeping bins accessible and clear of snow.

Trash collection (DC Department of Public Works)

Maryland

The Maryland State Highway Administration posted a video of crews plowing state roads. It asked drivers to slow their speeds and give themselves space from the snow equipment.

In Montgomery County, schools may have been closed for the day but crews were out clearing snow off hundreds of busses.

Virginia

The Town of Vienna in Virginia posted photos of its plows out on the streets. According to the post, crews have been out working since Monday. The town said primary roads were cleared as of 10:47 a.m., Tuesday. Crews were focusing on secondary roads, town government parking lots, and sidewalks.