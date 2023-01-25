WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you have a child in school in DC or you will be enrolling them in school there are some dates you need to know about.

Chelsey Christensen the Director of Partnerships and Engagement with My School DC talked to our Taniya Wright about everything parents need to know about the My School DC Lottery.



Key Dates:

•Feb. 1: Application Deadline for Grades 9-12

•March 1: Application Deadline for Pre-K 3 – Grade 8

•March 31: Lottery Results Released

•May 1: Enrollment Deadline

For more information: https://www.myschooldc.org/