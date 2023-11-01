WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 2024 open enrollment period has begun and Mayor Muriel Bowser and D.C. Health Link is encouraging residents to sign up for good quality, affordable health insurance.

“Making sure everyone in DC has access to comprehensive, affordable health insurance is one of the many ways we are working to keep DC healthy and our residents’ healthcare costs down,” said Mayor Bowser.

Enrollment began Wednesday and runs through Jan. 31, 2024. There are 27 private insurance options available for individuals and families and prices go as low as $13/month.

“Whether you are uninsured and need a policy or are looking for a more affordable way to keep you and your family covered, there is a plan for you at DCHealthLink.com,” said Bowser.

D.C. residents who are eligible can enroll in a health insurance plan online through DCHealthLink.com, or by calling 855-532-5465. Those who enroll on or before December 15, 2023, will have their coverage effective January 1, 2024.

“Our goal is to help every single resident get covered and stay covered, while at the same time always advocating for the best possible options at the best rates for our customers,” said DCHBX Executive Director Mila Kofman.

Residents can also get help by using the Virtual One Touch Enrollment Center. You can schedule a virtual appointment at dconetouch.setmore.com or by calling 1-855-532-5465.

In-person enrollment is also available. Residents can find and contact enrollment centers by visiting dchealthlink.com/enrollmentcenters.

D.C. Residents can also visit DCHealthLink.com to shop, save, and compare plans.

“Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act customers will see reduced premiums—even as low as $13 per month,” Kofman continued.

In-person enrollment will take place at D.C. Health Link’s Open Enrollment Celebration and Health Fair on Nov. 4 at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library starting at 11:00 a.m.