WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now) — Tonight’s Powerball drawing is the second consecutive billion-dollar payout ever. A prize winner will go home with $1.2 billion. Are people in the District playing the odds?

D.C. resident Gregory Lewis has been playing the lottery for the past five years. If the ticket he buys pays off?

“Wow,” said Lewis. “It would be awesome. I would just travel, you know, and take care of my family, my grandkids.”

For Glover Park resident Pamela Wilson, a payout would mean taking care of others too.

I’d like to feed the homeless,” said Wilson, “so I’d like to give them some of it. And I’d probably take a break from work. I’m a nurse so I think I’ll probably take a day off.”

For Georgetown University student Jeff Mueller, family comes first cashing in a winning ticket. But after that?

“I think I’d retire my parents and, honestly, just take some time to think because that’s too much money to know what to do with, honestly.”

“J” Foster, as she is known, plays the lottery and Powerball regularly. If she wins? Travel is a dream but, top of mind, she’ll “open a nonprofit” and “try to solve the homeless problem that we have all across the United States.”

And with all the temptation of winning, there are still those who are tentative about the tall odds.

“I don’t play the lottery because I know I won’t win,” said Mary Gipe. “But also I will certainly not win if I don’t play so there’s that conflict all the time.”

Two years ago a Maryland lottery ticket cashed out for $731 million.