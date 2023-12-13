WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Users on social media are reacting today after the news that the Wizards and the Capitals are moving to Potomac Yard.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the news on Wednesday of a new $2 billion partnership to build an entertainment district.

One X user said that the news was sad, adding that D.C. teams should stay in D.C. Another X user shared that he won’t be going to any Capital or Wizards games.

Others said that officials should focus on keeping fans safe amid a rise in crime instead of moving the teams altogether. One user on X shared that this move will have a negative economic impact on Downtown D.C.

Most users on Facebook had mixed feelings about the move. One user said that she lives in Virginia and that this move will be a nightmare commute for anyone who lives outside the Beltway near 66.

Another user said that as long as they can take the metro to the games, he does not care where the stadium is located.