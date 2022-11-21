WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said it was investigating the circumstances of a deadly shooting that took place inside a hotel room Saturday night.

Emergency dispatchers received a call about the sound of gunfire in the hotel in the 1200 block of 1st St. NE shortly after 11 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the door of a room ajar. Akira Wilson, 18, was inside the room, shot.

Wilson was a senior at Jackson-Reed High School in Northwest.

Anyone with information that could help the investigation can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at (202) 727-9099. People also can text information to 50411.